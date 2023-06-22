Saudi Ambassador presents his credentials to King of Thailand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand Abdurahman AlSuhaibani has presented his credentials to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of the Kingdom of Thailand.

During the Thai King's reception, Ambassador AlSuhaibani conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Thai King, and their wishes for the people of Thailand for steady progress and prosperity.