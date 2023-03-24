Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh receives ministry of Islamic Affairs delegates for Imamate program

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh, Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan, received on Thursday in Dhaka the Imams participating in the Imamate Program in Bangladesh, which is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance within the framework of its various programs outside the Kingdom during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Al-Duhailan praised the Ministry of Islamic Affairs' role in serving Muslims in Bangladesh by providing various programs during the blessed month of Ramadan.

He also affirmed that the program contributes to delivering the message of scholars and religious figures of the Kingdom and reflects the efforts emphasizing spreading the concepts and values of moderation and eliminating extremist ideology.