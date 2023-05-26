Saudi Ambassador to Brazil presents credentials to President Lula

Brasilia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador Faisal bin Ibrahim Ghulam of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia presented his credentials to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at the presidential palace in Brasilia.

During the audience, Ambassador Ghulam conveyed to the president the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

The Saudi ambassador also extended the best wishes of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Brazil.