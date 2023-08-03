Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador To Burkina Faso Meets Chairman Of The Presidential Council Of The Federal Federation Of Islamic Associations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Saudi ambassador to Burkina Faso meets chairman of the presidential council of the Federal Federation of Islamic Associations

Ouagadougou, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ambassador to Burkina Faso Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Dosari met here today with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Federal Federation of Islamic Associations in Burkina Faso, Sheikh Omar Zoungrana.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries to serve islam and peace in Burkina Faso.

