Saudi ambassador to Egypt receives representative of UN refugee agency to Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Naqli, hosted a meeting at the Saudi Embassy in Egypt with the Representative of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to Egypt, Dr. Hanan Mohamed Hamdan.

During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation and explored ways to strengthen them. The Kingdom's ongoing support for the efforts of UNHCR and other international humanitarian organizations was highlighted, emphasizing the significant role played by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in serving their objectives.