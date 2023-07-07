Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador To France Participates In Paris Seminar On Saudi Foreign Policy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Saudi Ambassador to France participates in Paris seminar on Saudi foreign policy

Paris, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to France, Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili, participated in a seminar organized by the French Institute of International Relations on the Kingdom's foreign policy, achievements, and challenges.

Opening the seminar, Thierry de Montbrial the CEO and founder of the French Institute of International Relations, commended the Kingdom's pivotal role in the international arena and the developments and progress it is witnessing at all levels.

Ambassador Al-Ruwaili underlined the importance of the recent official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Republic of France in enhancing Riyadh-Paris relations and joint partnerships.

Saudi the Crown Prince also chaired the Kingdom's delegation to the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The ambassador highlighted the Kingdom's comprehensive development endeavor as part of the strategy outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Ruwaili also presented a briefing on the central pillars of the Kingdom's foreign policy, international relations, and efforts to achieve peace and stability at the regional and international levels through its effective membership in international conventions and organizations, including primarily the G20, where the Kingdom has submitted several initiatives to combat radicalism and terrorism, protect the environment, fight poverty and address debt crises.

Several ambassadors to France, political and economic figures, and journalists attended the seminar.

