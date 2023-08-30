Saudi ambassador to Jordan receives Norwegian special representative to middle east peace process

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Saudi Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi received today at the embassy here Norwegian Special Representative to the middle East Peace ProcessHilde Haraldstad, Norwegian Ambassador to Jordan Espen Lindbeck, and their accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed recent developments related to the Palestinian cause and the region.