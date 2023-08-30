Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador To Myanmar Holds Talks With Head Of Swedish Embassy Section Office In Yangon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Saudi ambassador to Myanmar holds talks with head of Swedish embassy section office in Yangon

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Saud bin Abdullah Al-Subaie received today at the embassy the head of the Swedish Embassy Section Office in Yangon, Jakob Strom.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

Saudi Myanmar Saud

Recent Stories

IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

11 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with Xlife Sciences

11 minutes ago
 ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

11 minutes ago
 Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sp ..

Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award extended until Sept ..

26 minutes ago
 MENA Angelman Association launched in Dubai

MENA Angelman Association launched in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores collaboration in fina ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores collaboration in financial services with UK Trade E ..

26 minutes ago
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives British Trade Env ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives British Trade Envoy, Ambassador

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial co ..

Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AE ..

UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AED1.239 trillion in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

2 hours ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous