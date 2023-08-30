Saudi ambassador to Myanmar holds talks with head of Swedish embassy section office in Yangon

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM
YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Saud bin Abdullah Al-Subaie received today at the embassy the head of the Swedish Embassy Section Office in Yangon, Jakob Strom.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual concern.