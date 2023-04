(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ambassador to Mauritania, Mohammed bin Abid Al-Balawi, met on Wednesday with Mauritanian food Security Commissioner Fatima Bint Khatri.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing and developing them.