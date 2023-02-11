UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador To Senegal Meets With Foreign Affairs Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Senegal Saad bin Abdullah Al-Nifaie met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad Aissata Tall Sall in her office at the headquarters of the ministry in capital, Dakar.

During the meeting, ways of cooperation between the Kingdom and Senegal were discussed.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

