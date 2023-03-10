Saudi Ambassador to Sudan receives director of IGAD office in Khartoum

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar on Friday received the Director of Khartoum-based office of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in East Africa (IGAD) Othman Hassan.

During the meeting, ways to support the international efforts being exerted to achieve stability in Sudan in addition to issues of mutual concern were discussed.