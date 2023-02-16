Saudi Ambassador to Yemen meets British minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia & UN

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and Supervisor General of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen (SPDRY) Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber met here Wednesday with Tariq Ahmad the British Minister of State for the middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and United Nations at the Foreign and Development Office, who is also the UK Prime Minister's Special Envoy, in the presence of the British Ambassador to Yemen, Richard Oppenheim.

During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's various efforts to promote peace, alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, and support the Yemeni government and economy.

They also discussed the efforts of the UN envoy for Yemen to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.