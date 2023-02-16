UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador To Yemen Meets British Minister Of State For Middle East, North Africa, South Asia & UN

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Saudi Ambassador to Yemen meets British minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia & UN

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and Supervisor General of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen (SPDRY) Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber met here Wednesday with Tariq Ahmad the British Minister of State for the middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and United Nations at the Foreign and Development Office, who is also the UK Prime Minister's Special Envoy, in the presence of the British Ambassador to Yemen, Richard Oppenheim.

During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's various efforts to promote peace, alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, and support the Yemeni government and economy.

They also discussed the efforts of the UN envoy for Yemen to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister United Nations Yemen Saudi United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Middle East Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

51 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

8 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

9 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.