Saudi Angers India With Independent Kashmir Banknote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Saudi angers India with independent Kashmir banknote

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :India has complained to Saudi Arabia over a banknote that shows Kashmir as a separate country, in the latest protest over maps of the disputed region that have also targeted foreign media outlets and a social media giant.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi said it expressed "serious concern" over a new 20 Riyal note issued to mark Saudi Arabia's presidency of the powerful G20 bloc of countries, which includes India.

Kashmir is contested between India, Pakistan and China but the world map on the note's background shows it as a separate country, including the part of the territory administered by India.

The ministry said Thursday it had asked Saudi authorities to take "corrective steps". Saudi authorities have yet to publicly respond.

India has become increasingly assertive in expressing its custodianship of the former princely state, which was split between India and Pakistan when the two countries were partitioned in 1947.

Tens of thousands have died in a three-decade insurgency on the Indian side.

