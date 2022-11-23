UrduPoint.com

Saudi, Arab Fans Express Pride Of Saudi Team's Historic Victory Over Argentina In The World Cup Qatar 2022

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Saudi, Arab Fans Express Pride of Saudi Team's Historic Victory over Argentina in the World Cup Qatar 2022

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi and Arab fans expressed their immense pride and joy after the Saudi national football team's historic victory over its star-studded Argentine counterpart within the 32-team FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022) is currently being played in Qatar.

Despite the fact that the game took place relatively early in the day, the Saudi, Kuwaiti and Arab fans cheered on the Saudi green players enthusiastically throughout the entire match in the (Container Park) zone in Kuwait.

Related Topics

Football World Kuwait Saudi FIFA Qatar Arab

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

34 minutes ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

12 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.