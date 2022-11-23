KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi and Arab fans expressed their immense pride and joy after the Saudi national football team's historic victory over its star-studded Argentine counterpart within the 32-team FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022) is currently being played in Qatar.

Despite the fact that the game took place relatively early in the day, the Saudi, Kuwaiti and Arab fans cheered on the Saudi green players enthusiastically throughout the entire match in the (Container Park) zone in Kuwait.