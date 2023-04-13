Close
Saudi Arabi Hosts Landmark Iran, Syria Visits As Middle East Ties Thaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Saudi Arabi hosts landmark Iran, Syria visits as Middle East ties thaw

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia hosted landmark delegations from Iran and Syria on Wednesday as Gulf countries prepare for re-establishing diplomatic ties after years of bitter divisions.

Only hours after Iranian state media said a delegation had touched down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia announced the arrival of Syria's foreign minister in Jeddah -- the first such trip since the country's civil war broke out in 2011.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met with his Saudi counterpart and discussed "the necessary steps to achieve a complete political settlement to the Syrian crisis", the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The aim is to achieve "a national reconciliation and... bring back Syria to its Arab fold and resume its natural role in the Arab world", the statement said.

The two diplomats also confirmed that steps would be taken to resume consular services, and also announced plans to resume flights between their countries.

With Iran's president also expected in Saudi Arabia soon, and the Saudis negotiating with Yemen's Huthi rebels this week in an attempt to end fighting there, optimism has blossomed for the turbulent Gulf region during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Iranians and Syrians are in Saudi Arabia on the same day. That's totally crazy and was inconceivable a few months ago," a Riyadh-based Arab diplomat told AFP.

On Friday, representatives of nine Arab countries will meet in Jeddah to discuss letting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's long-isolated country attend an Arab League summit next month.

Before then, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will meet his Saudi counterpart to discuss "efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria", the Saudi foreign ministry said.

