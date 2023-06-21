UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Allocates $7.8 B Billion For Riyadh Expo 2030

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Saudi Arabia allocates $7.8 b billion for Riyadh Expo 2030

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi delegation presented the Kingdom's candidacy file to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh to Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) members at the organization's 172nd General Assembly held in Paris on Tuesday.

The Saudi file, "Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow," focuses on technology, innovation, sustainability, and global cooperation. Thanks to the support package the Kingdom will provide, it aims to provide equal exhibition spaces for all participating countries.

During his speech at the General Assembly, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that Expo 2030 presents an opportunity to promote work on projects with a global impact and to cooperate in finding global solutions to common challenges through innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Prince Faisal noted that these values lie at the heart of the Riyadh Expo 2030 bid.

He indicated that they also come based on the Kingdom's strong and continuous commitment to developing countries by providing an assistance program to ensure the representation of the largest and most diverse group of countries and cultures.

"The Riyadh bid to host Expo 2030 includes a package of programs, which involves allocating $343 million to help 100 countries in areas such as pavilion construction, maintenance, technical support, travel, and events," the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

He also revealed that the Kingdom would work on developing more support programs alongside its leading partners worldwide and private sector companies, noting that this reflects the Kingdom's commitment to establishing a comprehensive global exhibition.

