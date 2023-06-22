UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Allocates $7.8 B Billion For Riyadh Expo 2030

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Saudi Arabia allocates $7.8 b billion for Riyadh Expo 2030

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi delegation presented the Kingdom's candidacy file to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh to Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) members at the organization's 172nd General Assembly held in Paris on Tuesday.

The Saudi file, "Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow," focuses on technology, innovation, sustainability, and global cooperation. Thanks to the support package the Kingdom will provide, it aims to provide equal exhibition spaces for all participating countries.

During his speech at the General Assembly, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that Expo 2030 presents an opportunity to promote work on projects with a global impact and to cooperate in finding global solutions to common challenges through innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Prince Faisal noted that these values lie at the heart of the Riyadh Expo 2030 bid.

He indicated that they also come based on the Kingdom's strong and continuous commitment to developing countries by providing an assistance program to ensure the representation of the largest and most diverse group of countries and cultures.

"The Riyadh bid to host Expo 2030 includes a package of programs, which involves allocating $343 million to help 100 countries in areas such as pavilion construction, maintenance, technical support, travel, and events," the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

He also revealed that the Kingdom would work on developing more support programs alongside its leading partners worldwide and private sector companies, noting that this reflects the Kingdom's commitment to establishing a comprehensive global exhibition.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Riyadh Saudi Paris All Million

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.