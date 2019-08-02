UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Allows Women To Travel Without Male 'guardian' Approval

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:30 AM

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male 'guardian' approval

Riyadh, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia will allow women to travel abroad without approval from a male "guardian", the government said Thursday, ending a restriction that drew international censure and prompted extreme attempts to flee the kingdom.

The landmark reform erodes the longstanding guardianship system that renders women permanently as legal minors and allows their "guardians" -- husband, father and other male relatives -- to exercise arbitrary authority over them.

The decision, following years of campaigning by activists, comes after high-profile attempts by women to escape their guardians despite a string of reforms including a historic decree last year that overturned the world's only ban on female motorists.

"A passport will be granted to any Saudi national who submits an application," said a government ruling published in the official gazette Umm Al Qura.

The regulation effectively allows women over the age of 21 to obtain passports and leave the country without their guardian's permission, the pro-government Okaz newspaper and other local media reported, citing senior authorities.

Women in the kingdom have long required permission from their male "guardians" to marry, renew their passports or exit the country.

The decision grants women "greater autonomy and mobility", said Kristin Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

"If fully implemented (this is) a big step in letting adult Saudi women take control of their own lives," Diwan added.

Related Topics

World Washington Saudi Male Saudi Arabia Women Media From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

8 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

8 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

8 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

8 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

8 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.