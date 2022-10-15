UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Announces $400 Mn Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine: SPA News Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Saudi Arabia announces $400 mn humanitarian aid for Ukraine: SPA news agency

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the official SPA news agency said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had made a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The prince emphasised "the Kingdom's position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom's readiness to continue the efforts of mediation," SPA reported.

Last month, Saudi Arabia played an unexpected role in facilitating a prisoner-of-war swap between Moscow and Kyiv.

