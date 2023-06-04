Saudi Arabia announces comprehensive Hajj operational plan

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi authorities have unveiled their plans for the largest organizational operation in the history of the Hajj season.

The meticulously crafted operational plan, which took a year to develop, aligns with the government agency's strategic goals for 2024, centered on the visionary Vision 2030 initiative, according to Saudi media.

In an announcement by Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, it was revealed that a record-breaking 14,000 staff members, along with numerous volunteers, will be deployed in the Two Holy Mosques to cater to the millions of worshippers participating in the pilgrimage.

With the COVID-19 pandemic coming to an end, the authorities are expecting a significant number of pilgrims.

Volunteering opportunities will be abundant, and 300,000 copies of the Qur'an will be distributed between the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

The plan also includes more than 35,000 hours of Qur'an recitation and memorization teaching workshops, as well as round-the-clock scientific and orientation broadcasts in 10 languages. To assist pilgrims from various backgrounds, translation services, guidance, and answers to questions will be available in 51 languages.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the General Presidency aims to distribute 40 million liters of Zamzam water in the Two Holy Mosques through over 30,000 distribution points, providing at least 2 million bottles daily.

Furthermore, digital technology, applications, and robots will be utilized to enhance the overall worshipper experience.

The scale of this organizational operation highlights the commitment of the Saudi authorities to ensure a smooth and fulfilling Hajj season for all participants. The extensive planning and implementation reflect their dedication to upholding the sanctity of the pilgrimage and accommodating the needs of the worshippers.