UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Begin Joint Security Exercise 'Haris'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain begin joint security exercise 'Haris'

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Royal Guard and the Bahrain Royal Guard have started the joint security exercise "Haris" in Riyadh.

The joint exercise is part of the continuous cooperation between the Saudi Royal Guard and the Bahrain Royal Guard.

The exercise is conducted under the direct supervision of Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council and Royal Guard Commander, and General Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi, Saudi Royal Guard Commander.

The exercise was inaugurated by Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Omari, Chief of Operations Department and general supervisor of the joint exercise, in the presence of all the participants and exercise support team.

The joint exercise is the first of its kind between the two sectors. It stresses the depth of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as a model of unity.

The exercise aims to strengthen means of cooperation, exchange military and security expertise between the two brotherly countries and enhance the efficiency of participants in security tasks, personalities protection, weapons, shooting and special operations.

Related Topics

Exchange Riyadh Saudi Bahrain Saudi Arabia All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 vio ..

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per law: Dastgir

7 minutes ago
 vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ..

Vivo V27e's Rumoured 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera Is Set to Amaze Pakistan's Yo ..

27 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary ni ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4* or ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

58 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

2 hours ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.