Saudi Arabia, Bahrain conclude joint security drill 'Haris'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Royal Guard and the Bahrain Royal Guard have concluded the joint security exercise "Haris" in Riyadh. Attending the closing ceremony were Chief of Operations Department and general supervisor of the joint exercise Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Omari, Deputy Commander of the Bahrain Royal Guard Major General Hamad Al-Nuaimi, commanders, officers and staff members of the Saudi and Bahraini royal guards.

Applications and exercises were held for two weeks under the supervision of qualified military training officers.

The joint exercise is the first of its kind between the Royal Guards in the two countries.

It stresses the depth of relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, which are a model of unity.

The goal of the exercise was to boost cooperation, exchange military and security expertise between the two brotherly countries and boost the efficiency of participants in performing security tasks, protection of personalities, weapon shooting, and special operations.