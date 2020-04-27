Saudi Arabia, China sign deal to expand coronavirus testing

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia and China signed on Sunday a deal for expanding coronavirus testing capacity.

The deal not only highlights the tradition and commitment of mutual assistance between China and Saudi Arabia, but also represents a good start for the further development of health care cooperation between the two countries, said Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing at a signing ceremony held in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.

Chen pointed out that when completed, the project will significantly enhance the Saudi capacity in virus detection and contribute to the Saudi people's fight against the pandemic.

The genes of solidarity and cooperation are inherited in the traditional culture of and friendship between the Chinese and Saudi peoples, Chen said.

"We are confident that, with close cooperation and joint efforts, we will overcome the pandemic and usher in a brighter and better future."According to the Saudi Press Agency, under the deal, worth 995 million Saudi Riyals (265 million U.S. Dollars), China will provide 9 million COVID-19 tests and necessary devices and supplies, as well as 500 Chinese medical experts to conduct the tests and train Saudi medics.

Meanwhile, Saudi Health Ministry announced on Sunday the registration of 1,223 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 17,522. It also registered three deaths to increase the fatalities to 139 cases.