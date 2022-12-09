UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia, China Strengthen Strategic Partnership In Digital Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Riyadh, , Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a strategic partnership for cooperation in the fields of digital economy with the People's Republic of China, as part of the framework of the current official visit of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha and the Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Wang Zhigang in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The partnership develops a framework for cooperation between the two friendly countries, covering the fields of digital economy, communications and information technology, and promoting research and innovation in the field of emerging technologies, in addition to improving aspects of communications infrastructure, and enabling the growth of digital entrepreneurship through emerging business models such as financial technology and e-commerce.

It also covers cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, advanced computing and quantum information technology, in addition to robots and smart equipment, and work to develop their technologies and applications for industrial and commercial purposes.

Moreover, this partnership memorandum aims at enhancing the two friendly countries' cooperation in the fields of the modern generation of mobile communications technology and emerging technologies.

Within the framework of this partnership, the two sides will also cooperate in the field of digital technology applications and radio frequency spectrum management, in addition to their cooperation in developing and building local capabilities in communication and data centers, developing digital platforms and cloud computing services, and expanding submarine cable projects.

The Saudi and Chinese sides will implement the terms of their partnership by exchanging information and experiences, activating visits between experts and specialists from both sides, and organizing conferences, seminars and working sessions.

