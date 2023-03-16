UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Condoles Republics Of Malawi And Mozambique On Hurricane Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condolences to the governments of the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Mozambique, and to the families of the victims of the hurricane that hit the two countries and led to the death and injury of a number of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the people and governments of the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Mozambique in this calamity, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and security and safety for the two friendly countries.

