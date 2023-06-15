Saudi Arabia continues serving pilgrims of Morocco through Makkah route initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Casablanca, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has continued to exert great efforts in serving the pilgrims of the Kingdom of Morocco through the Makkah Route Initiative.

The Ministry of Interior implements the Makkah Route Initiative in cooperation with several agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the Pilgrim Experience Program, and the General Directorate of Passports.

The Makkah Route initiative aims to receive pilgrims and complete their procedures from their countries with ease, starting with issuing electronic visas and collecting vital information, followed by streamlined passport procedures in the departure country's airport.

These steps are fulfilled after verifying the necessary health requirements and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, pilgrims go directly to buses which have designated transit lanes to take them to their residences in Makkah and Madinah. At the same time, service agencies deliver their luggage to their places of residence.