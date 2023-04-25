UrduPoint.com

'Saudi Arabia continues to support WHO programs'

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajil has affirmed the Kingdom's ongoing support for the World Health Organization (WHO) programs to achieve the concept of health for all.

He said that this comes as a continuation of the Kingdom's generous support for the Organization's efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic and for the Kingdom's practical efforts at the national, regional, and international levels in various health issues, such as comprehensive health coverage, digital health, patient safety, and antimicrobial resistance.

In a speech, the minister of health conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the WHO on the occasion of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization.

The minister added that Saudi Arabia has been an active member of the Organization since 1948 and a vital partner in achieving its global health agenda, which includes pandemic prevention and response, leading to an increase in human life expectancy and the eradication of widespread diseases.

He further said that despite all the achievements made over the past seventy-five years, the world still needs more integrated efforts to support the Organization in achieving its goals to protect and promote public health.

