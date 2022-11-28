UrduPoint.com

'Saudi Arabia Emerging As Platform For World Vehicle Races'

Published November 28, 2022

'Saudi Arabia emerging as platform for World Vehicle Races'

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Alabdullah Al-Faisal, President of the board of directors of the Saudi Federation for cars and Motor Cycles, who is also Chairman of the Saudi Vehicles sports company, said that the Kingdom's hosting a series of international touristic vehicle races .

In a statement to SPA following the Saudi round of the 2nd World Cup for Touristic Cars Race (WTCR), organized by the International Federation for Cars in cooperation with the Saudi Vehicles Sports company held at Jeddah cornice pitch from 25 - 27 November 2022, Al-Faisal said that, thanks to the generous support lent by the leadership of the country, Saudi Arabia has become a leading country in hosting international events in all fields.

He cited the country's state-of-the-art infrastructure and human resources set to make any activity a success.

