Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers for high treason

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia executed on Saturday three soldiers for high treason crime, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The executed soldiers, identified as Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Yahya Akam, Shaher bin Isa bin Qasim Haqqawi, and Hamoud bin Ibrahim bin Ali Hazmi, collaborated with the enemy against the kingdom and its military interests, the SPA said, without mentioning which enemy they were aiding.

The execution took place after the three soldiers were convicted by the court and the issuance of a royal order that serves as a death warrant.