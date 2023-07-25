Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow over forest fires deaths, injuries in Algeria

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's profound sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the outbreak of forest fires in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's standing and full solidarity with Algeria and its people in this affliction, expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.