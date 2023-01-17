UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Extends Financial Support For The GCTO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia extends financial support for the GCTO

New York,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended a financial support worth $300000 for the New-York -based Global Counter-Terrorism Office (GCTO) as part of the Arab strategy to promote the project of combating terrorism, its executive plan and activities.

Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasel delivered a cheque in the amount of $300000 to the Undersecretary of the United Nations for Counter-Terrorism department Vladimir Vornkov at the UN headquarters yesterday, it was reported today.

In remarks to highlight the event, Al-Wasel expressed the appreciation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the important role the UN Counter-Terrorism Office is playing to face extremism and terror through the UN Counter-Terrorism Center, confirming the Kingdom's determination to proceed with all efforts aiming to enhance steps leading to wipe out the phenomenon regionally and internationally.

