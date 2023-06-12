RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Drissa Coulibaly, commended the remarkable efforts made by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in providing exceptional services for pilgrims.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Ambassador Drissa expressed thanks to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for including Cote d'Ivoire on the list of beneficiaries of Makkah Route Initiative for Hajj 2023. This initiative facilitates the completion of necessary procedures for pilgrims before they arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ensuring a smooth experience during the Hajj rituals.