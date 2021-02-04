UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Halts Entertainment As Virus Surges

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Saudi Arabia halts entertainment as virus surges

Riyadh, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia on Thursday shut down entertainment centres including cinemas and suspended dine-in services at restaurants, tightening coronavirus restrictions amid a spike in infections.

The kingdom suspended "all events and parties" including weddings in banquet halls or hotels for 30 days, the interior ministry said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

It also halted "all entertainment activities" including cinemas and gaming parlours and suspended dine-in services in all restaurants and cafes for 10 days, it added, warning that the suspension could be extended.

The measures, which will be implemented from 10.00 pm Thursday (1900 GMT) are aimed at "preventing the outbreak of a second wave" of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The announcement comes after Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah warned on Sunday that new coronavirus restrictions could be imposed if citizens and residents do not comply with health restrictions.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia suspended entry from 20 countries, ranging from some neighbouring states to the United States, in a bid to curb a jump in infections.

Saudi Arabia has reported nearly 369,000 coronavirus cases and almost 6,400 deaths, the highest among Gulf Arab states.

Daily infections dipped below 100 in early January, from a peak of nearly 5,000 last June.

However, new daily infections have tripled since then, with 306 cases reported by the health ministry on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The health ministry said the programme would roll out in three phases, starting with people over 65 and those with chronic ailments, or who are at high risk of infection.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Saudi United States Saudi Arabia January June December Sunday All From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases

38 minutes ago

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

53 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on I ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 February 2021

3 hours ago

UAE Press: We must do our part to win the COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.