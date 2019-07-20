Saudi Arabia has decided to host US troops: Saudi defence ministry

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia has decided to host US troops in a joint move with Washington to boost security and stability in the region, the kingdom's defence ministry said, as tensions soar in the Gulf.

"Based on mutual cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, and their desire to enhance everything that could preserve the security of the region and its stability.

.. King Salman gave his approval to host American forces," a ministry spokesman was quoted by Saudi state news agency SPA as saying.