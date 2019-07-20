UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Has Decided To Host US Troops: Saudi Defence Ministry

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Saudi Arabia has decided to host US troops: Saudi defence ministry

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia has decided to host US troops in a joint move with Washington to boost security and stability in the region, the kingdom's defence ministry said, as tensions soar in the Gulf.

"Based on mutual cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, and their desire to enhance everything that could preserve the security of the region and its stability.

.. King Salman gave his approval to host American forces," a ministry spokesman was quoted by Saudi state news agency SPA as saying.

Related Topics

Washington Saudi United States Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 July 2019

26 minutes ago

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

11 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

11 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

11 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.