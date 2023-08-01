Saudi Arabia hghlights its efforts in developing innovation at GCC forum on reality of research, innovation

OMAN, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Research Development and Innovation Authority, recently took part in a forum entitled "The Reality and Future of Research and Innovation in the GCC Countries 2023.

"This event was organized by the Omani Ministry of Higher education, Research, and Innovation, in collaboration with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Dr. Hani Choudhry, the representative from the authority, showcased the efforts undertaken by the Kingdom to bolster the research, development, and innovation sector.

He also shed light on national initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of scientific research and innovation outputs. --S