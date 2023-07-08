Saudi Arabia highlights efforts to empower women during the 53rd session of Human Rights Council in Geneva

Geneva, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Commerce Iman bint Habas Al-Mutairi has showcased national efforts to empower women and enhance their participation in the Kingdom's economic development.

Al-Mutairi participated in an event on equal and comprehensive representation of women in decision-making systems on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The event was organized by the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva in partnership with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

The event was jointly sponsored by the permanent missions to the United Nations of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Addressing ambassadors and representatives of permanent missions in Geneva and the U.N. organizations, Al-Mutairi said Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has framed the economic transformation process.

The vision, adopted by the Kingdom's government in accordance with the directives of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, prioritizes the enhancement of women's participation in various fields at all levels across the Kingdom, she added.

CEDAW member Nicole Emilen; Ambassador Tine M?rch Smith, the Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations in Geneva; CEDAW Vice Chair Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia; and U.N. Women representative Christine Arab participated in the event.

Lama Ghazzawi, a member of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, moderated the session of discussions.

In her speech, Al-Mutairi said that Saudi women are at the heart of the country's transformation process, affirming that their participation in development is one of the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to promote sustainable economic growth.

She noted that the Kingdom has developed initiatives that support women-related policies and helped women assuming high-level positions at the ministerial and ambassadorial levels and becoming members of the Shura Council.

Last year, women in the Kingdom constituted 41 percent of those holding high-and-middle-level positions in the business sector, Al-Mutairi said.

Meanwhile, more than 9,000 Saudi female leaders have been registered in the National Platform for Saudi Women Leaders (Qiyadyat) with the aim of supporting Saudi women and documenting their success stories, she added.