Saudi Arabia Hosts 16th Edition Of Arab Games 2027

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Saudi Arabia hosts 16th edition of arab games 2027

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Minister of sports and President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, welcomed the Arab delegations participating in the 16th edition of the Arab Games, which will be hosted by the Kingdom in 2027.

In his speech during the closing ceremony of the 15th session, the minister said: "Under the great support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, we are pleased and honored to welcome you all to the next edition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

" Sports minister praised Algeria for the kind hospitality and generous care, as it hosted the Arab Games this year.

The Saudi teams accomplished participation in the 15th edition of Arab Games in Algeria, by achieving 47 medals after taking part in 17 games, including 14 Olympic and 3 Paralympic games, which breaks the previous record in the 2011 tournament in Doha of 45 medals.

