UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Hosts Annual Meetings Of UITP

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Saudi Arabia Hosts Annual Meetings of UITP

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :-- The Kingdom - represented by the Transport General Authority (TGA) hosted the annual meetings of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), which were held in Riyadh on November 21-23.

UITP meetings were inaugurated by the Acting President of TGA, Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, in the presence of UITP President, Eng. Khalid Al-Hogail, and the Union's Members of the board of Directors, in addition to the members of the Policy Council, who represent more than 16,000 members of the UITP in more than 100 countries.

The meetings discussed issues of sustainable urban mobility, and ways to develop it in various parts of the world. UITP is one of the oldest professional organizations, established 137 years ago, and is the only global network that brings together all stakeholders in the field of public transport and all sustainable modes of transport.

UITP also represents the global umbrella for public transport authorities and operators, policy makers, and specialized scientific institutes, and all involved in the global public transportation services industry. The Union aims to improve the experience of beneficiaries through public transportation, and by supporting and promoting sustainable transportation in urban areas around the world.

The 3-day meetings of UITP discussed also many important issues related to the international public transport industry, looking for solutions and recommendations that support the UITP's efforts to adopt a comprehensive approach to urban mobility, and to develop public transport and sustainable mobility.

Related Topics

World Riyadh November All Industry

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

2 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.