Saudi Arabia Hosts Annual Meetings of UITP

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :-- The Kingdom - represented by the Transport General Authority (TGA) hosted the annual meetings of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), which were held in Riyadh on November 21-23.

UITP meetings were inaugurated by the Acting President of TGA, Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, in the presence of UITP President, Eng. Khalid Al-Hogail, and the Union's Members of the board of Directors, in addition to the members of the Policy Council, who represent more than 16,000 members of the UITP in more than 100 countries.

The meetings discussed issues of sustainable urban mobility, and ways to develop it in various parts of the world. UITP is one of the oldest professional organizations, established 137 years ago, and is the only global network that brings together all stakeholders in the field of public transport and all sustainable modes of transport.

UITP also represents the global umbrella for public transport authorities and operators, policy makers, and specialized scientific institutes, and all involved in the global public transportation services industry. The Union aims to improve the experience of beneficiaries through public transportation, and by supporting and promoting sustainable transportation in urban areas around the world.

The 3-day meetings of UITP discussed also many important issues related to the international public transport industry, looking for solutions and recommendations that support the UITP's efforts to adopt a comprehensive approach to urban mobility, and to develop public transport and sustainable mobility.