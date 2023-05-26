Saudi Arabia hosts high-level dialogue on AMR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Participants in the Dialogue on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) commended the successful and interactive dialogue, focused on major AMR themes.

At the invitation of the Saudi Minister of Health, Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, the dialogue was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the headquarters of the Saudi Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

This dialogue was part of the activities accompanying the 76th session of the annual General Assembly of the U.N. World Health Organization (WHO).

The dialogue aimed to shed light on AMR challenges and prepare for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting of the fourth high-level global ministerial conference on AMR in November 2024.

Heads of delegations from the WHO General Assembly's Member States also participated in the meeting, along with representatives of international organizations and bodies interested in AMR.