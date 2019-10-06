Saudi Arabia, Iran work towards indirect talks: NYT

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia and Iran have taken steps towards indirect talks to try to reduce the tensions that have brought the middle East to the brink of war, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urging Pakistan and Iraq to speak with the Iranian leadership about de-escalation, according to the New York Times.

Citing officials from several countries involved in the efforts, the newspaper said in a report that the crown prince asked the leaders of Pakistan and Iraq to intervene.

Iran welcomed the gestures for indirect talks, stating privately and publicly that it was open to talks with Saudi Arabia.

In a statement to The New York Times, the Saudi government acknowledged that Iraq and Pakistan had offered to mediate talks between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Prince Mohammed in Jeddah last month. Days later, while PM Khan was at the General Assembly, he told reporters that Prince Mohammed had asked him to talk to Iran.

Prince Mohammed told PM Khan, "I want to avoid war," the Times cited a senior Pakistani official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "He asked the prime minister to get involved." PM Khan then spoke with President Mr. Rouhani on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

The Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, visited Saudi Arabia a few days after Khan did.