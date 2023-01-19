UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Joins WEF Jobs Consortium To Promote Better Future Of Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Saudi Arabia Joins WEF Jobs Consortium to promote better future of work

Davos, Switzerland, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Jobs Consortium, it was announced at the organization's 2023 Annual Meeting in Davos.

The Jobs Consortium is a coalition of CEOs, IOs, ministers, and other leaders with a common aim to promote a better future of work for all by enabling job creation and job transitions.

The community of leaders works to boost foresight on labor market trends, support high job quality and fair wages, and identify investments in key sectors leading to good job creation.

The Kingdom's membership in the Jobs Consortium aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and its commitment to building a thriving, vibrant economy that creates new sectors, hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and cross-cutting innovation.

"People are the key driver of any successful transformation and the sustainability of its outcome.

Everything we do is focused on empowering our people by equipping them with the evolving set of tools and skills, and creating the opportunities for them to capture, grow, and flourish," said His Excellency Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim.

Members of the Jobs Consortium met in Davos at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting this week to exchange views and agree on priority areas for action to build a better future of work. In the coming months, members will develop case studies to showcase pathways to achieve the consortium's vision. They will also seek to implement the vision through scaling country and industry-level action.

Saudi Arabia is participating in WEF23 between 16-20 January to bridge global divides and facilitate near-term stability while driving multilateral reform and long-term transformation.

Related Topics

World Exchange Driver Saudi Job January Market All Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

25 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

1 hour ago
 TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

1 hour ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.