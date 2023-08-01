Saudi Arabia launches project to prevent forest fires

RIYADH, August 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:Saudi Arabia has launched a project aimed at preventing forest fires in the kingdom's southern and southwestern regions, the Saudi Press Agency reported Monday.

The project, undertaken by the National Center for Vegetation Cover (NCVC) in cooperation with King Khalid University, will focus on providing and analyzing information and data on the forests to study the causes of forest fires.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture revealed that high temperatures in the summer and other practices, such as burning agricultural waste, setting fires for cooking or expanding lands, using firecrackers, and dumping glass exposed to sunlight might cause forest fires.

The NCVC is a government organization established in 2019 to combat desertification and develop vegetation and agricultural cover.