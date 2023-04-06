Saudi Arabia, Morocco hold 3rd meeting of political consultation committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Morocco held here on Wednesday night the third meeting of the Political Consultation and the Follow-up committees.

The Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, headed the Saudi delegation, while the Moroccan side was headed by the Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Ambassador Fouad Yazough.

The meeting was also attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ghurairy, the Moroccan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Mustafa Al-Mansouri, and several officials and representatives of the two countries foreign ministries.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance historical and strategic bilateral relations in various fields and exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.