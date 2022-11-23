Saudi Arabia National Team Tops Group C after Winning Argentina in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi national team topped the standings of Group C in the FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022, after the end of the first round matches. The Saudi National Team came to the fore after defeating Argentine national team 2/1, which finished fourth without points, behind Poland and Mexico, who shared the second place with one point each, after they tied today without goals.

The second round of the group will be held next Saturday, with a match between Saudi Arabia and Poland, while Argentina plays Mexico.