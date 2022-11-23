UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia National Team Tops Group C After Winning Argentina In FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Saudi Arabia National Team Tops Group C after Winning Argentina in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi national team topped the standings of Group C in the FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022, after the end of the first round matches. The Saudi National Team came to the fore after defeating Argentine national team 2/1, which finished fourth without points, behind Poland and Mexico, who shared the second place with one point each, after they tied today without goals.

The second round of the group will be held next Saturday, with a match between Saudi Arabia and Poland, while Argentina plays Mexico.

Related Topics

World Saudi FIFA Qatar Argentina Poland Saudi Arabia Mexico

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

10 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

10 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.