Saudi Arabia, New Zealand Co-chair 2nd meeting of IHR review committee in Geneva

Geneva, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The International Health Regulations (IHR) Review Committee held its second expanded meeting at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, co-chaired by the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Preventive Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Abdullah bin Mufreh Asiri, and the former Director-General of the New Zealand Ministry of Health, Sir Ashley Robin Bloomfield.

Representatives of WHO member states successfully completed this meeting the first round of intensive discussions on more than 300 proposed amendments to the provisions of these regulations.

The proposed amendments come in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, the 194 Member States of WHO, which are also party to the IHR, stressed the importance of enhancing capacity building, especially in low-income countries, equitable access to medical countermeasures, enhancing cooperation, sharing information, and ways to benefit from modern technologies to ward off health risks related to international travel.

The Committee continues its work to reach a consensus on amendments to the IHR. The agreed amendments are to be handed over to the WHO General Assembly in 2024 for approval.