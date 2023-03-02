UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia, New Zealand Co-chair 2nd Meeting Of IHR Review Committee In Geneva

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia, New Zealand Co-chair 2nd meeting of IHR review committee in Geneva

Geneva, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The International Health Regulations (IHR) Review Committee held its second expanded meeting at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, co-chaired by the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Preventive Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Abdullah bin Mufreh Asiri, and the former Director-General of the New Zealand Ministry of Health, Sir Ashley Robin Bloomfield.

Representatives of WHO member states successfully completed this meeting the first round of intensive discussions on more than 300 proposed amendments to the provisions of these regulations.

The proposed amendments come in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, the 194 Member States of WHO, which are also party to the IHR, stressed the importance of enhancing capacity building, especially in low-income countries, equitable access to medical countermeasures, enhancing cooperation, sharing information, and ways to benefit from modern technologies to ward off health risks related to international travel.

The Committee continues its work to reach a consensus on amendments to the IHR. The agreed amendments are to be handed over to the WHO General Assembly in 2024 for approval.

Related Topics

Assembly World Geneva Saudi Arabia From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

42 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

47 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.