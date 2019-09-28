UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Offers Tourist Visas For First Time

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Riyadh, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia on Friday said it was offering tourist visas for the first time, opening up the kingdom to holidaymakers as part of a push to diversify its economy away from oil.

The kingdom also eased its strict dress code for foreign women, allowing them to go without the body-shrouding abaya robe that is still mandatory public wear for Saudi women, as authorities open up one of the last frontiers of global tourism.

"We make history" today, tourism chief Ahmed al-Khateeb said before an official gala to mark the launch in Diriyah, a historical site near Riyadh.

"For the first time, we are opening our country to tourists from all over the world." Citizens from 49 countries are eligible for online e-visas or visas on arrival, including the United States, Australia and several European nations, the statement said.

Kickstarting tourism is one of the centrepieces of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform programme to prepare the biggest Arab economy for a post-oil era.

Khateeb said there will be no restrictions on unaccompanied foreign women, who will also not be obliged to publicly wear an abaya although they will be expected to dress modestly.

