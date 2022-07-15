Saudi Arabia opens airspace to 'all carriers'

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia announced Friday it was lifting restrictions on "all carriers" using its airspace, an apparent gesture of openness ahead of US President Joe Biden's arrival.

The Saudi civil aviation authority "announces the decision to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority for overflying", it said in a statement on Twitter.

The decision was made "to complement the Kingdom's efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents".

Biden will travel to the Saudi city of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast Friday afternoon.