Saudi Arabia participates in 26th GCC Municipal Affairs ministers meeting

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail participated in the 26th meeting of the Ministers of Municipal Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which was held virtually Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting was part of the continuous efforts to achieve the GCC goals.

Al-Hogail stressed the importance of the GCC countries working together to support the municipal sector in a manner that reflects positively on and meets the development aspirations of the people. He highlighted the fact that the Kingdom will be hosting the GCC Municipal Conference, scheduled to be held in 2024.

The meeting came up with many recommendations, including to launch an electronic format of the GCC Building Code, as a guideline, and the adoption of joint GCC municipal action plan for the next seven years, with the aim of enhancing cooperation in municipal work and moving forward achieving the well-being and a better quality of life for GCC citizens.

Several issues of common interest were discussed at the meeting, including the enforcement of the GCC Supreme Council decisions concerning joint GCC municipal work and urban environment, the future trends of strategic urban planning for the GCC countries, development of legislation and municipal control, exchange of expertise and information, as well as the GCC Award for Municipal Work.