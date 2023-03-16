UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Participates In 347th Session Of ILO Board Of Directors In Geneva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia participates in 347th session of ILO board of directors in Geneva

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participated in the 347th session of the U.N. International Labor Organization (ILO) board of Directors, held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Discussing global strategy on occupational safety and health items, the Ministry's Undersecretary for Control and Work Environment Development, Sattam Al-Harbi, delivered the Kingdom's speech, which expressed its praise for ILO efforts to preserve the safety and health of workers by adopting a global strategy on occupational safety and health in the 91st session of the International Labor Conference, as well as the inclusion of a safe and healthy work environment within the basic principles and rights at work.

Al-Harbi also highlighted the Kingdom's pioneering efforts under the Saudi Vision 2030, which launched Saudi labor-market strategy, including a complete framework aimed at improving work conditions and environment.

The most important results are the launch of the National Strategic Program for Occupational Safety and Health in 2018, which seeks to coordinate efforts and integrate roles with public, private, and non-profit agencies and sectors to raise levels of compliance with occupational safety and health standards in the Saudi labor market, he added. --

Related Topics

Saudi Ilo Geneva Saudi Arabia Switzerland 2018 Market

Recent Stories

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

19 minutes ago
 Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AE ..

Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AED1, subscription begins today

34 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands ..

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fri ..

Dubai Government employees to work remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 China launches new experiment satellite

China launches new experiment satellite

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open M ..

Sharjah Children&#039;s Reading Festival to open May 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.