Saudi Arabia participates in 347th session of ILO board of directors in Geneva

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participated in the 347th session of the U.N. International Labor Organization (ILO) board of Directors, held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Discussing global strategy on occupational safety and health items, the Ministry's Undersecretary for Control and Work Environment Development, Sattam Al-Harbi, delivered the Kingdom's speech, which expressed its praise for ILO efforts to preserve the safety and health of workers by adopting a global strategy on occupational safety and health in the 91st session of the International Labor Conference, as well as the inclusion of a safe and healthy work environment within the basic principles and rights at work.

Al-Harbi also highlighted the Kingdom's pioneering efforts under the Saudi Vision 2030, which launched Saudi labor-market strategy, including a complete framework aimed at improving work conditions and environment.

The most important results are the launch of the National Strategic Program for Occupational Safety and Health in 2018, which seeks to coordinate efforts and integrate roles with public, private, and non-profit agencies and sectors to raise levels of compliance with occupational safety and health standards in the Saudi labor market, he added. --