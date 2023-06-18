Saudi Arabia participates in 3rd meeting of G20 digital economy working group in India

Pune, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, has recently participated in the 3rd Meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group held in Pune, IndiaThe meeting covered a number of topics on its agenda, including stimulating aspects of digital skills, digital entrepreneurship, bridging the digital gap and achieving digital prosperity and inclusion.

During the meeting, India commended the results and outcomes of the digital economy trajectory during Saudi Arabia's presidency of the Group in 2020, where the Kingdom achieved qualitative achievements at meetings of digital economy ministers, mainly reaching a consensus on a road map for measuring and defining the digital economy, in addition to adopting the principles of human-centred artificial intelligence.